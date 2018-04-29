Garda ‘hit with metal baseball bat’ during Dublin 18 incident

Gardaí are investigating an incident in which it is alleged a member of the force was hit with a metal baseball bat in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The Garda press office said that the incident happened when two officers attempted to search a man on Ballyogan Avenue near Leopardstown at about 7.30pm.

“During the course of attempting to search this male a large crowd gathered outside a house and a metal baseball bat was produced,” it said in a statement.

“One of the gardaí was hit with the bat a number of times causing injuries to his body, head and face. The garda was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains.”

A subsequent search was carried out at a residence on Ballyogan Avenue by gardaí from Dún Laoghaire and members of the force’s armed support unit at around midnight. A man in his 50s was arrested and a number of items were seized.

A garda was bitten by a dog during the search and required hospital treatment, the statement added.

“The male is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dún Laoghaire Garda station.”