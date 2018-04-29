Garda ‘hit with metal baseball bat’ during Dublin 18 incident
Officer being treated in hospital for injuries to head and body after Ballyogan assault
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which it is alleged a member of the force was hit with a metal baseball bat on Ballyogan Avenue (pictured) in Dublin on Saturday. Image: Google Streetview.
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which it is alleged a member of the force was hit with a metal baseball bat in Dublin on Saturday evening.
The Garda press office said that the incident happened when two officers attempted to search a man on Ballyogan Avenue near Leopardstown at about 7.30pm.
“During the course of attempting to search this male a large crowd gathered outside a house and a metal baseball bat was produced,” it said in a statement.
“One of the gardaí was hit with the bat a number of times causing injuries to his body, head and face. The garda was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he remains.”
A subsequent search was carried out at a residence on Ballyogan Avenue by gardaí from Dún Laoghaire and members of the force’s armed support unit at around midnight. A man in his 50s was arrested and a number of items were seized.
A garda was bitten by a dog during the search and required hospital treatment, the statement added.
“The male is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dún Laoghaire Garda station.”