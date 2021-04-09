Garda hit by car in west Cork during drug operation

A Garda on patrol in Skibbereen, west Cork, has been hospitalised after she was hit by a by a car when a motorist suspected of dealing drugs fled the scene.

The incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Thursday when gardaí from the West Cork Division were on patrol in the Skibbereen area.

They witnessed a suspected drug transaction between a man in a car and a pedestrian.

As gardaí attempted to speak to the driver of the car, the car drove off at and struck the Garda member.

She was then taken to Cork University Hospital where she remains. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

A search of a nearby property was carried out where gardaí seized €5,500 worth of suspected cannabis herb and more than €3,000 in cash.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Bandon Garda station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Further searches were conducted in the Skibbereen area by the West Cork divisional drug unit, Southern Region dog unit and gardaí from Bandon and Skibbereen.

As part of the searches gardaí seized €600 worth of suspected cannabis herb, €300 in cash and a car.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested. He is being held at Bandon Garda station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.