Garda excavate lands in seach for female GP missing since 2009

Gardaí are searching and excavating at lands in Co Donegal on Tuesday for the remains of a female doctor who has been a missing person for a decade and was believed to have drowned in the sea.

When Dr Deirdre O’Flaherty’s car was found at a Co Donegal beach when she went missing in January 2009 it was assumed she had entered the water and drowned.

She was a mother-of-three who worked as a GP in Derry and practiced under her maiden name Donnelly. It was understood she had suffered from depression.

New legislation introduced in Northern Ireland just over a decade ago was used to declare Dr O’Flaherty dead three years after her disappearance despite her remains not being found.

Dr O’Flaherty’s case was the first time these new provisions were used to declare a person dead within three years. Previously a period of seven years was required before a missing person could be declared dead.

However, acting on new information in the case the, PSNI requested that the Garda carry out land searches.

These searches began on Tuesday in Co Donegal, where Dr O’Flaherty, who was from Co Tyrone, had been staying with her family when she disappeared.

Her car was found at Kinnego Beach on the Inishowen peninsula. Her silver BMW SUV was found on the beach by a person out walking.

She had been staying at her holiday home, near where her car was found, with her husband and children when she disappeared. Her bank cards were not used after her disappearance and her bank accounts remained untouched.

The last confirmed sighting of her was on January 11th, 2009. Since then the Garda and PSNI have treated her disappearance as a missing person’s case.

Her family reported her missing on the same date. The disappearance of the 46-year-old was also reported to gardaí in Moville and prompted an extensive land and sea search at the time.

However, because she was from the North and lived there, both the PSNI and the Garda investigated the case.

The status of the case, a missing persons inquiry, has not change despite the land searches and the fact that these searches are at odds with the assumption she entered died in the water.

Garda sources while the case was still officially a missing persons inquiry, the search on Tuesday was for Dr O’Flaherty’s remains or any other evidence in the case, such as clothing or personal items.

“An Garda Síochána in Co Donegal have commenced a land search and excavation in the Milford district,” a Garda statement said.

“The search forms part of a missing person investigation. An Garda Síochána are liaising closely with the relevant family and a Garda family liaison officer has been appointed.

“The search will be carried out by members of the Donegal divisional search team and Garda Technical Bureau along with private contractors and is expected to last up to five days.

“This development continues to form part of a missing person’s investigation and there is no change of status regarding same. An update will be provided when the search is completed.”