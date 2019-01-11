Garda dig marks ten-year anniversary of doctor’s disappearance in Co Donegal

A Garda dig for the remains of presumed-dead Dr Deirdre O’Flaherty is continuing in Donegal on the 10-year anniversary of her disappearance.

Dr O’Flaherty vanished on January 11th, 2009, in Co Donegal where she was staying with her husband and three children.

Three years later she was declared dead by the High Court in Belfast after it said it was satisfied she had entered the sea on the beach where her car was found and died.

Her remains were never recovered despite a sea search off Kinnego Beach on the Inishowen peninsula where her car was found on the day she vanished.

However, the excavation under way on Friday is almost 70km away from that beach by road and across Drongawn Lough from the Inishowen peninsula.

The exact location of the excavation, which began on Monday, is on a wind farm between Rathmullan and Kerrykeel. The area is very remote bogland and popular with dog walkers.

A number of gardaí using a mini-digger are on site. Gardaí had initially considered using geothermal imaging in a bid to locate any body. However, because of the rocky terrain, it was decided to scrape away layers of soil using a smaller digger.

The search is based on coordinates in an anonymous letter from a member of the public claiming Dr O’Flaherty’s body is buried at that spot.

She was originally from Belfast but had been working as a doctor in Strabane, Co Tyrone. She had also practised in Derry and Omagh under her maiden name Donnelly.

Dr O’Flaherty’s husband, Dr Ken O’Flaherty, has close ties to the Moville area of Donegal. His father had worked as a GP there.

His wife’s case was the first one concluded before the courts in the North under new laws at the time that allowed for people who were missing and presumed dead to be legally declared dead under a streamlined process.

Previously families were obliged to wait at least seven years before a missing loved one could be declared dead, but Dr O’Flaherty’s family secured a declaration after three years.

Dr O’Flaherty’s disappearance was a suspected suicide from the outset, and the case did not generate significant media coverage. She had suffered from depression and had taken medication for it. That background, combined with the circumstances of her disappearance, meant the case was always regarded as a suicide.

Dr O’Flaherty’s silver BMW SUV, with the keys in the ignition, was found on the beach by a walker. Her sandals were found in the footwell of the car, and her doctor’s bag was also in the vehicle. She had also left her rings at the nearby house her family owned along with her mobile phone.

In 2012 when the legal process for declaring her deceased was before the Belfast High Court, the court was told she had left three notes for her children saying: “I will always love you xx Mum”.

Her bank cards were not used after her disappearance, and her bank accounts remained untouched.

Although the Garda dig at a piece of land some 70km away flies in the face of her assumed suicide at sea, the force has said the status of the case was unchanged and remains a missing person inquiry.

The excavation under way in Donegal was due to take five days, with the work on Friday in its fifth day.

Gardaí have in recent years carried out searches and excavations as part of their investigations into other historical missing persons’ cases because new information has emerged.

In those cases, although the Garda felt obliged to act on the new information, no breakthroughs were achieved.

In some instances - especially in the case of Trevor Deely, who went missing in Dublin just over 18 years ago after leaving an office Christmas party - gardaí believe the new information has effectively solved the mystery.

Detectives believe Mr Deely was shot by a criminal early in the morning in Dublin city and his remains dumped to conceal the crime.

However, his remains have not been recovered despite extensive searching in Chapelizod, Co Dublin, in 2017.

In other cases specific information supplied about the location of human remains has been tested with excavation and searching and has yielded nothing.

Searches based on apparently new information have been done down the years as part of the inquiries into the disappearances of Fiona Sinnott, Fiona Pender, Deirdre Jacob and others.

Gardaí say information passed on to them must be taken seriously for fear of missing a breakthrough and because new information needs to be tested for veracity.