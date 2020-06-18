Garda dies following shooting incident in Co Roscommon

A male garda has died following a shooting incident in Castlerea in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night.

The garda died from fatal gunshot wounds following the incident in the town which occurred shortly before midnight.

The garda, who was on duty at the time, was shot by a man in Castlerea and was left critically injured at the scene, which was sealed off immediately and other gardaí and paramedics arrived.

A man was arrested after the attack and is being held for questioning in Castlerea Garda station.

It is understood the Garda member was a rank and file officer who has worked in Co Roscommon for many years.

Garda headquarters issued a statement just after 1.30am on Thursday confirming the injured person was a member of the force and had suffered life-threatening injuries. His death was confirmed by An Garda Síochána just after 6am on Thursday morning. The centre of the town is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

More to follow . . .