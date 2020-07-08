Garda detective charged with making death threats against ex-partner

A Garda detective has been charged with making threats to kill his former partner, who is also a garda, The Irish Times has learned.

The detective faces another related charge of allegedly attempting to coerce the woman.

The Director of Public Prosecutions late last year approved criminal charges in the case after a criminal investigation by An Garda Síochána.

Both alleged offences date back almost a decade. The detective was arrested at a Dublin city centre Garda station last year before being charged.

While Garda Headquarters has declined to comment on the case, The Irish Times understands the detective has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the case.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said it “does not comment on named individuals”.

“As a general comment, and not specifically in relation to any inquiry, An Garda Síochána is prohibited from commenting on matters that may be before the courts and it is the policy An Garda Síochána not to comment on internal discipline,” it said.

Drug investigations

The detective charged with the alleged crimes has been in the force for more than 20 years. He has been involved in a number of investigations into drug crime, and has been based in Leinster.

There have been no findings of wrongdoing made against him and the allegations made against him are not proven. It is not yet clear when he is expected to go to trial.

While he was charged last year and the matter has been before the courts since then, the fact that he is charged with the offences has not emerged publicly before now. Both the male detective now facing the charges and his former partner, who has made the allegations against him, were members of the Garda at the time it is alleged the crimes were committed.

Both remain Garda members but are no longer based in the same part of the country.

When the case next comes before the courts, the book of evidence is expected to be served.