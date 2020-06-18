Garda detective (49) shot with own gun after struggle during incident in Roscommon

Tributes have been paid to Det Gda Colm Horkan who was killed in a shooting incident in Castlerea, Co Roscommon late on Wednesday night.

Det Gda Horkan (49), who was on duty at the time, died from gunshot wounds shortly before midnight after a struggle with a man in the centre of the town.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he was “deeply saddened” by the death, and tributes have been paid by President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Castlerea Garda Station and the Detective Unit he served in,” Mr Harris said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The shooting took place on the town’s Main Street. Photograph: Michael McCormack

The scene of the fatal Castlerea shooting. Image: Twitter

“Colm served the communities he worked in with distinction and pride during his 24 years as a member of An Garda Síochána.”

He lived with his father in his native Charlestown, Co Mayo where he was very heavily involved in the local GAA club. He is pre-deceased by his mother and twin sister and is survived by another sister and four brothers.

The shooting took place near Castlerea Garda station after the detective stopped his car and a scuffle ensued with a man, during which the man took control of the detective’s weapon and shot him.

Garda sources told The Irish Times that Det Gda Horkan was not responding to a call and did not intervene in any dispute at the time of the incident.

However, during an anti-crime patrol the detective stopped a man to speak to him on Main Street, apparently after seeing a moped being driven erratically, when the struggle ensued.

The garda’s weapon came lose from its holster during the course of the struggle. The suspect got hold of it and fired it until it was empty, discharging a total of 15 rounds, of which several hit Det Gda Horkan.

Two gardaí from Castlerea station, who were passing the scene at the time in a patrol car, saw the immediate aftermath of the killing. They then tackled the suspect and arrested him.

The parish priest in Castlerea, Fr John McManus later performed the last rites on Det Gda Colm Horkan and prayed with officers at the scene.

A man in his 40s was being questioned at Castlerea Garda station on Thursday. The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been informed as it must be notified of any such incidents involving loss of life or serious injury within the Garda and where a garda’s official firearm was involved.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in Castlerea town centre between 11.30pm and 12.30am or those with dashcam footage. An incident room has been set up in Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1635.

The garda’s body was taken from the scene to Castlebar General Hospital where a postmortem is due to be done later by the State pathologist.

“The scene at the junction of Patrick Street and Main Street Castlerea remains sealed off pending a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” a Garda statement said.

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and remains detained at Castlerea Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.”

Tributes

President Michael D Higgins said the death of Det Gda Horkan had “come as a shock to us all”.

“As President of Ireland I wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the garda, and to all those who have been affected by this tragedy,” Mr Higgins said.

Mr Varadkar also extended his sympathies to the family and friends of the garda detective. “Every day our gardaí put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us,” Mr Varadkar said. “Our thoughts today are with all those grieving as a result of this tragic incident.”

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan also offered his sympathy to man’s family. “Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty,” Mr Flanagan said on Twitter on Thursday.

“My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends & all Gardai. Murder investigation under way.”

Det Gda Horkan was the 89th Garda member to die on duty since the foundation of the State.

It is almost five years since the last Garda member was killed on the line of duty. Garda Tony Golden was shot dead in Omeath, Co Louth, in October 2015 by dissident republican Adrian Creavan.

Gda Golden, an unarmed uniformed garda, was attempting to bring the killer’s partner to safety from a domestic violence situation. Creavan then turned the gun on himself.

The shooting happened close to Henry Byrne Road, named after one of two officers shot dead in 1980 after a bank robbery. Det Gda John Morley and Gda Henry Byrne died on July 7th that year after intercepting armed bank raiders at Shannon’s Cross, just outside the village of Loughglynn. Photograph: Michael McCormack.

Two gardaí were shot dead in Co Roscommon in 1980. Det Gda John Morley and Gda Henry Byrne died on July 7th that year after intercepting armed bank raiders at Shannon’s Cross, just outside the village of Loughglynn in the west of the county. They were also based in Castlerea station.