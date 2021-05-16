Garda Covid hotline in Co Donegal may be discontinued soon

A Garda hotline in Co Donegal set up to allow people report suspected breaches of Covid regulations may be shut following a review by senior officers.

The controversial telephone line based at Letterkenny Garda station was set up almost two weeks ago when virus rates spiked in the county.

In the first week of operation 67 calls were received. When investigated 41 of these were not found to relate to a breach. Enquiries are ongoing into a further 21 calls while two hoax calls were also received.

However, a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee in the county has heard that the phoneline could be discontinued.

Garda representative, Superintendent Goretti Sheridan said “the Covid line for the county is a temporary measure and it is being looked at by Chief Superintendent (Terry) McGinn.”

“It’s not going to be a long-term plan. I would imagine that it shouldn’t be up and running too much longer.

Her views were echoed by the chief executive officer of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin.

“I think it’s positive to revaluate the need for that number. I think that’s the right thing to do. The feedback from the group here is that now it’s time that it’s no longer needed and that will be picked up here.”