Garda chief clamps down on overtime in force to stay in budget

A ban on Garda overtime other than for special duties sanctioned by senior management has been ordered with immediate effect by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

A spokesman for Mr Harris also confirmed that overtime for special operations will only be granted with the approval of the force’s most high ranking officers.

“As previously stated by Commissioner Harris, An Garda Síochána is experiencing budgetary pressures and must also prepare for reasonably foreseeable operational pressures in the near future,” the spokesman said.

“To minimise the impact on policing and security activity, while reducing the current rate of overtime spend, overtime is only being sanctioned for non-discretionary duties. Administrative overtime has been cancelled immediately.”

The spokesman added: ”Overtime will still be available for specific policing/security operations, but only with the prior approval of the relevant Assistant Commissioner following discussion with Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security.”

The spokesman added that gardaí “must work within the annual budget provided to it by Government.”

“This has been stressed continually to Garda managers at all levels throughout 2019,” he added.

Last month, Garda officers were ordered to make savings so the force can stay in budget this year. The spending clampdown comes at a time when Mr Harris has warned some forms of serious crime, including sexual offences and public order, are increasing.

Senior Garda sources told The Irish Times in recent weeks that operational policing will need to be scaled back through the country for most of the remainder of the year if the savings are to be made.

Areas they say are likely to be targeted for savings include local crime control; roads policing; anti-social behaviour policing; surveillance; and community projects.

In his latest report submitted to the Policing Authority, Mr Harris has revealed the overtime spend up to July was €48.7 million, some €3.7 million over budget, with the total pay subhead some €4.5 million over budget by July.

It means spending on overtime will need to be reduced by €6.5 million for the last five months of the year if the 2019 overtime budget is to be met.

Mr Harris has told the Policing Authority he intended to come within budget, adding that he had informed senior Garda management who control budgets to find ways of making savings.