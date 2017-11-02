Garda chief appeals for missing Ennis man to come home

The most senior garda in Clare has appealed for missing Ennis man Jack Dinan (19) to come home.

A large operation has been mounted in the search for Mr Dinan, who has been missing from his home on Considine Road in Cloughleigh since Tuesday. It is understood he had a legally held firearm with him when he went missing.

“Jack has done nothing wrong and he shouldn’t feel guilty about going missing for the past couple of days - his parents and family just want him home,” Chief Supt John Kerin said.

“Over 50 gardaí have been involved at various stages of the search. A huge amount of resources has been allocated to the operation but there are no reports of any sightings today.”

Chief Supt Kerin said that senior Garda officers are meeting three times each day to review progress.

“Areas where Jack would have hunted with his father have been searched along with outhouses and derelict buildings. We are getting great co-operation from everyone who knows Jack.

“Jack’s family are very decent people and your heart would go out to them,” Chief Supt Kerrin said. “It is always a concern when someone has a firearm. You would be foolish not to be concerned, but our main concern is for the welfare of Jack and for him to come home.”

Mr Dinan was last seen at his home on Considine Road in Ennis at about 10am on Tuesday.

The Garda Press Office issued a statement on Wednesday in which it said he may appear agitated or confused. He is described as being about 183cm tall, of slim build with black hair. He wears a brace on his upper teeth.

Mr Dinan may have been wearing a grey hoodie top and a grey camouflaged jacket when he left home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station at 065-6848100.