Garda believes seizure of guns in Dublin halted murder attempt

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized two loaded guns when a car was sopped in Dublin.

The pistol and revolver were seized as part of an investigation into organised crime groups operating in the Coolock area.

Assistant Garda commissioner John O’Driscoll said the force believed the weapons “were to be used in circumstances that would almost certainly lead to loss of life”.

Gardaí­ with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the search of a car in the Kilmore area of Coolock at about 4am on Tuesday.

Two men aged in their 30s were arrested and have been detained in a Dublin Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Mr O’Driscoll told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the arrests prevented another feud related murder from taking place.

“We have put significant people out of business,” he said. “There are drug seizures are happening on a daily basis, a tremendous amount of work is being done.”