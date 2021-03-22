Garda and driver injured as speeding car crashes in Longford

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is investigating the circumstances behind a speeding car incident in Co Longford on Monday afternoon which has left a garda and another man in hospital.

Both were being treated on Monday evening in the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore following an incident in Longford town shortly after 4pm.

Gardaí said they received reports of a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a stop on the Ballinalee Road. As gardaí approached the vehicle, the driver failed to remain at the scene striking a garda as the car drove away.

Garda units from Longford engaged the vehicle in a managed containment operation, gardaí said.

The vehicle proceeded to the Ard Aoibhinn area where it collided with a Garda patrol vehicle. The vehicle left the scene and drove to the Ardnacassa area where it then collided with a wall.

A 35-year-old man from the Co Cavan area has since been taken to hospital with what have been described as non-life threatening injuries. It is understood the suspect had recently appeared in court in Longford for suspected Covid-19 breaches.

The hospitalised garda has been be treated for injuries to a wrist.

The matter has been referred to Gsoc.