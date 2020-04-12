Gardaí warns public about online driving licence scam

The gardaí and the Road Safety Authority have warned social media users of an online scam attempting to secure a payment of over €200 for driving licences.

Gardaí said that a fraudulent Facebook page purporting to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp to apply for or renew their driving licence.

The people behind the page are then seeking payment of over €200 from the individual seeking a driving licence.

In a statement, gardaí said “this is a scam to part people with their money”.

“The NDLS does not have any official social media pages. The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ie or www.ndls.ie.”

This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook and requested to be removed.

A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing