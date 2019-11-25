Gardaí warned Dublin gangland murder victim his life was at risk

A 22-year-old man shot dead in Clonshaugh, Dublin on Sunday night had been warned by gardaí on three occasions his life was under threat.

Eoin Boylan was shot nine times, including at least once in the heard, in the front garden of his house on Clonshaugh Avenue, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17 by a gunman who had been lying in wait for him.

Emergency services arrived at 5.15pm and attempted to save Mr Boylan’s life. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead later that evening. A postmortem is due to be carried out on Monday.

Gardaí in Coolock have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. They are also seeking any dashcam footage recorded in the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm and 5.30pm on Sunday.

The murder of Mr Boylan is believed to be linked to the ongoing gang feud in Coolock which has become the most deadly criminal feud in the country in recent months. If the murder is shown to be connected, it will be the fifth fatal shooting in this feud.

There have been at least two previous attempts on the life of Mr Boylan including a failed gun attack as he stood outside a Dublin hotel.

The scene of the shooting on Clonshaugh Avenue, Dublin, on Sunday. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Sources said Boylan had been warned by local gardaí about an immediate and credible threat to his life on three occasions.

He was issued with a Garda Information Message (GIM), the standard method for notifying members of the public of a suspected threat to their life, and was given advice on how to stay safe and spot suspicious activity.

The Coolock feud stems from a complicated struggle for territory among several violent drugs gangs. It began in January when Zachary Parker (23) was shot dead outside a gym in Swords, Co Dublin.

Gardaí at the scene of the shooting on Clonshaugh Avenue, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In May, Sean Little (22), from Kilmore, Dublin, was shot dead near Walshestown in north Co Dublin.

Also in May, Hamid Sanambar (41), an Iranian gangland figure in Ireland, was gunned down on Kilbarron Avenue, Kilmore West.

A third man was also murdered in May. Details cannot be published for legal reasons.

One line of inquiry is that Mr Boylan was murdered in revenge for the shooting of Mr Little. However, gardaí are also aware Mr Boylan owed money to another drugs gang. “We are keeping an open mind but everything points in one direction,” a source said.

As news emerged on Sunday evening that efforts to save the man’s life were not successful, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan condemned the attack.

“I was deeply concerned to hear of the shooting this evening in the Clonshaugh area. I condemn this wanton violence,” he said.

“I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Síochána and assist them with their investigation.”

The shooting is the 50th suspected murder and the eighth suspected gangland murder to occur in Ireland this year.