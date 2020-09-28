Gardaí want to talk to three males over alleged rape in Mayo

Gardaí investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl in a playground in Co Mayo on Saturday are looking to speak to three young males.

No arrests have been made and the Garda said on Monday that investigations were ongoing.

The 15-year-old was in Charlestown on Saturday afternoon with friends at 2pm when she met three young men who had travelled to the area in a black car.

It is understood the girls spent some time in the company of the men and had walked around Charlestown before the victim was allegedly raped by one male in a playground in the Lowpark area of the town.

Gardaí have issued an public appeal for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Lowpark area or the town square between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday.

It is understood the young men had travelled to Charlestown from a town in the south of the county.

The girl was treated in hospital on Saturday night and is understood to be highly traumatised by the attack.

A forensic examination of the scene has been concluded. Gardaí from Claremorris are leading the investigation.

“Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to the rape of a teenage girl that is reported to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown, Co Mayo, on 26/09/2020,” said a spokesman.

“Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm, is asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094-9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111.”