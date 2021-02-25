Gardaí visit Ballymaloe Cookery School over classes during lockdown

Gardaí are examining whether the Ballymaloe Cookery School run by Darina Allen broke Covid-19 regulations in running cookery courses during Level Five lockdown.

Gardaí called to the premises in Shanagarry, Co Cork, on Monday and spoke to the owners of the premises after receiving a complaint from a members of the public about the cookery courses.

The complaint followed media reports that Ms Allen was running residential courses, costing €12,000 per place, for international students. Nine students flew into Ireland for the course which began on January 7th.

A Garda spokeswoman said the school had agreed to cease operations “while gardaí complete their enquiries”. She said gardaí implemented the “Four Es” approach in dealing with the issue – “Engage, Explain, Encourage and as a last resort Enforce”.

Speaking in several media outlets the world famous cookery school said it was not in breach of Level Five restrictions. It said the students had quarantined before the course before agreeing to enter a “Ballymaloe bubble”.

The school said all of the students had entered Ireland before the most recent lockdown began on December 30th.

“The students, and all the staff, have been meticulous about everything, from the 5km travel restrictions, to the social distancing. We know that one slip could make a difference to everybody,” Ms Allen told the Irish Examiner.

“We have nine in a kitchen that would normally have 20. And we have cancelled all other courses.”

She said the students would make arrangements to travel home as soon as it was safe to do so.

Under Level Five guidelines hotels can only open for “essential non-social and non-tourist purposes”.

Both organised indoor and outdoor gatherings are also banned, including arts events, conferences and training events. Restaurants are also closed.

It is understood the Ballymaloe students travelled from the US, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom for the 12-week course.

The cookery school has been asked for comment.