Gardaí ‘very concerned’ over woman missing in Dublin

Gardaí are searching for an elderly woman who went missing in Dublin on Monday afternoon.

Margaret Kelly (74), who is from Galway, went missing following a visit to St James’s Hospital in Dublin city.

Both her family and gardaí are “very concerned in relation to her welfare”, as Ms Kelly has a medical condition, a Garda spokesman said.

Gardaí at Kilmainham Garda station are leading the search for Ms Kelly, who was last seen at midday. A description of Ms Kelly circulated by gardaí said she was wearing black trousers, a white sleeved cardigan and glasses.

She was described as having a medium build and was carrying a large black handbag when last seen.

Anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda station on (01) 666 9700, the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.