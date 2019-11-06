Gardaí ‘very concerned’ for 13-year-old girl missing almost a month

Gardaí are said to be “very concerned” for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a month.

A spokesman for the force said detectives at Leixlip are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Chantelle Doyle who has been missing since Monday October 7th.

The girl was last seen leaving a petrol station on the Straffan Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare at around 9am.

She is described as approximately 5ft 2ins tall, of slight build, with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing her school uniform of a green/yellow plaid kilt, blue shirt and a navy jumper.

Gardaí said they were “very concerned for her welfare” and anyone with information or who can assist gardaí in locating the girl is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 6667800, or the Garda confidential line on 1800666111.