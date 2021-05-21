Gardaí urge traders to be alert for counterfeit cash after €100,000 is seized

Nearly €100,000 in counterfeit currency has been seized by gardaí during raids in counties Laois, Offaly and Kildare in recent days.

A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested in separate searches carried out by gardaí in response to an increase in counterfeit currency being posted into Ireland.

The woman was arrested after more than €94,000 of counterfeit currently “in all denominations” was seized during the searches in Laois, Offaly and Kildare but was later released without charge. A file is being prepared on the arrest for the direct of public prosecutions.

The man, who was arrested after €5,000 in counterfeit currency, was seized, was charged and remanded in custody.

Gardaí have warned of a rise in counterfeit money being used in Ireland with businesses detecting people using fake €50 notes to buy small items.

An Garda Síochána has urged the public and cash handlers to go through the “Feel, Look, Tilt and Check” routine to ensure any money used is real. The force has also called on business owners in particular, and their staff, to be on the lookout for counterfeit notes in all denominations and not just €50 notes. If a counterfeit note is spotted, staff should retain the note and contact gardaí, said a Garda statement.

When touching money, people should ensure the note is made out of cotton and feels crisp and firm. The ink should be raised and if you run your finger across the note the ink will feel thicker in parts.

When examining the currency, people should check for the security thread which also states the value of the money and hold the note against the light to check the watermark.

When a real note is tilted, you should be able to see a hologram which also shows the value of the note, said gardaí. The colour of this value on the back of €50, €100, €200 and €500 notes should change colour from purple to olive green to brown when under examination.

The note should also be checked under a UV light, under which the small fibres embedded in the paper will illuminate, while all notes should have the signature of the President of the European Central Bank.

The value of the note should appear in the watermark, the security thread and in the hologram.