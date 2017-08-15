Gardaí treating death of man (21) after night out in Co Mayo as ‘homicide’

Gardaí are treating as homicide the death of a man who was found seriously injured outside a house where he was staying in Co Mayo.

The deceased, Joseph Deacy (21) from St Albans in England, was staying with a family he knew in Gortnasillagh near Kiltimagh.

The deceased was out socialising last Friday night with a friend in Kiltimagh.

Mr Deacy, who was in Ireland for a two-week holiday, appears to have returned to the house where he was staying.

Gardai believe he arrived back to the property, which is in a rural area, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 6am a passerby spotted Mr Deacy outside the house in a collapsed state and visibly injured.

The family he was staying with was alerted and the emergency services were immediately called.

While he had sustained a trauma injury to the head, Mr Deacy was still alive when he was found.

Paramedics administered emergency treatment to him at the scene and he was then taken by ambulance to Mayo University Hospital.

He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, which specialises in the treatment of head injuries.

Unexplained

However, he was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday evening. Gardaí were initially treating his death as an unexplained incident.

A postmortem on his remains by State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy concluded he had died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Gardaí believe that injury was inflicted on the dead man by a third party and a homicide investigation has now begun.

The property where he was founded on Saturday morning has undergone a technical examination. A number of people who were with him on Friday night and into Saturday morning have been identified and spoken to.

Gardai in Claremorris are investigating the killing of Mr Deacy and a liaison officer has been appointed to assist his family in the UK.

Supt Tony Healy told The Irish Times that Mr Deacy appears to have had many friends in the area.

He added that detectives were now trying to piece together the dead man’s movements and those he was with late on Friday and in to Saturday.

Supt Healy said CCTV recorded around Kiltimagh was reviewed. He urged anyone driving in the area early on Saturday or any taxi drivers who may have carried anyone to Gortnasillagh to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 9372080.