Gardaí to use new hand-held devices to find uninsured drivers

Gardaí are expected to shortly begin using new hand-held devices to scan number plates, which can immediately show if a vehicle is insured.

Insurance companies are providing an Garda with lists of insured and uninsured vehicles based on the vehicle’s licence plate number and insurer name as part of a new database which will be used to identify uninsured drivers on Irish roads.

The data will be uploaded as part of a new Garda automatic number plate recognition system which is expected to be in use by the end of 2018.

The system was recently trialled in the Limerick Garda District and was considered a success.

The latest progress report from the Government’s Cost of Insurance working group, published this week, said it was awaiting a “go live” date for the new number plate recognition system following the enactment of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018 in July of this year.

Under the act, the wording “driver licence number” has been changed to “driver number” which can be used as a unique identifier, according to the report.

The Department of Transport has said it expects “a full rollout” of the new information database and use of hand-held devices by gardaí to identify uninsured vehicles by the end of 2018 once the electronic link to transfer data from the insurance industry to the guards has taken place.

The latest move to track down uninsured drivers and vehicles follows a call last month for the establishment of a dedicated Garda insurance fraud squad.

Fianna Fáil jobs, enterprise and innovation spokesman Billy Kelleher said in October that any insurance claim that was dismissed in court as fraudulent should be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking as he introduced his Civil Liability and Courts (Amendment) Bill to ensure prosecution of insurance fraudsters, Mr Kelleher underlined that there had never been a prosecution in Ireland of anyone whose insurance claim had been proven in court as fraudulent.

Motor insurance claims fell by 8 per cent in the first seven months of 2018, a drop attributed to a decision by insurers last year to forward suspicious claims to the Garda.

The Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) said the decline in claims was due to the introduction of anti-fraud measures last year that included the forwarding of potentially fraudulent claims to the Garda. The decision came after the body said that up to one in eight insurance claims being submitted were “suspicious”.

Providing false or misleading information on a motor claim is considered a crime, and those convicted of the offence face up to 10 years in prison or a €100,000 fine. However, the MIBI has said in the past that it is often very difficult to prove an allegation of insurance fraud within the Irish legal system.

The organisation typically pays out between €55 million to €60 million a year in insurance payments, with fraudulent claims adding on average an additional €30 to €35 to the cost of policies.