Gardaí to speak to Tánaiste as part of preliminary inquiries into contract leak

Gardaí plan to speak with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in the coming weeks as part of their preliminary inquiries into the leaking of a confidential document.

Detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), under the direction of Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, are conducting what sources described as “preliminary inquiries” into whether an offence may have been committed under the Official Secrets Act.

Detectives have already spoken to Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris about the matter and have taken a written statement from him. They are also conducting ongoing interviews with staff in the Department of Health.

Garda sources stressed a full criminal investigation has not been opened into Mr Varadkar’s action. Rather, detectives are assessing the information available to them before deciding whether a criminal investigation, complete with additional resources and powers, should be opened into the matter.

The official Garda statement has not changed since it emerged the Garda received a criminal complaint about the matter last year.

“An Garda Síochána has received correspondence which is being assessed to determine what if any Garda action is required. An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time,” it said on Sunday.

It is understood Mr Harris spoke to detectives on January 21st. He voluntarily made a written statement and did not attend a Garda station. There is no suggestion Mr Harris has committed an offence.

A spokeswoman for the minister told The Irish Times: “The Minister cannot comment on an ongoing Garda investigation.”

An informed source said the preliminary assessment of the criminal complaint will involve speaking to Mr Varadkar in a similar fashion, likely in the next few weeks.

Mr Varadkar will not be interviewed under caution and will not have to attend at a station, they said. “This is quite standard practice at this stage of an investigation”, the source said, adding that no determination has been made as to whether an offence has been committed.

Mr Varadkar has not returned requests for comments.

The inquiries focus on allegations that in April, 2019, Mr Varadkar, who was then Taoiseach, improperly leaked a confidential copy of the proposed contract to his associate Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail.

The contract contained details of the deal the Government had provisionally agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO). At the time Mr Ó Tuathail was president of the now-defunct National Association of GPs (NAGP), a rival organisation.

Mr Varadkar subsequently apologised for his actions in the Dáil but said he had not broken the law. He said he had circulated the contract to encourage NAGP members to agree to it.

“There was nothing selfish, corrupt, dishonest or illegal in what I did,” he said.

A criminal complaint was initially made to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau which forwards it to Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll for assessment if any crime had been committed. This assessment is ongoing, sources say.

The Official Secrets Act makes it an offence for “a public official” to leak documents of a sensitive nature. Mr Varadkar previously said public officials do not include TDs and Senators under the act.