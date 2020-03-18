Gardaí to send file on fatal hit-and-run incident to DPP

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the DPP after interviewing a motorist in connection with a hit-and-run incident in east Cork in which a 35-year-old man was killed on St Patrick’s Day.

Gardaí from Midleton spoke to a man in his 40s after he made contact with gardaí following an appeal for anyone with information about the hit-and-run on the main Cork-Waterford N25 near Carrigtwohill.

The man, who is from Cork city, presented voluntarily to gardaí and was interviewed at length about the incident, which happened on the N25 near Cobh Cross just outside Carrigtwohill at 1.50am on March 17th.

Garda technical experts have carried out a forensic examination of the man’s car to gather evidence. A technical report on the examination of the vehicle will be included in a file to be sent to the DPP.

Meanwhile, the victim of the hit-and-run has been named as father of eight, Michael Burke (35) from Millbrook Court in Midleton but also with an address at Great William O’Brien Street in Cork city.

Gardaí believe that Mr Burke was driving in his Toyota Avensis on the Fota Road from Cobh back to Cork city when he collided with a wall at the Slatty Bridge near Bramley Lodge and abandoned his car to try to get back to Cork city.

Gardaí received a report from a passing motorist of a man walking on the N25 westbound towards Cork city at around 1.50am and proceeded immediately to the scene only to discover a man with serious injuries lying on the road.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended to the casualty but he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Mr Burke is survived by his wife, Vanessa and children, Michael, Celina-Rose, Katlynn, Denis, Willie, Robert, Therese-Christina and Paddy as well as by his mother, Teresa and his siblings, Willie, John, Paddy, Mary, Teresa and Susan.

According to Mr Burke’s death notice, his family and friends are following HSE guidelines on Covid-19 and a consequence his funeral will be private, but a memorial service will be held at a later date.