Gardaí suspect ‘vicious’ train station stabbing was hate crime

Gardaí are investigating an attack on two gay men in Co Kildare as a suspected hate crime which was recorded by one of the assailants in a phone video.

One of the victims was hospitalised after he was stabbed several times at the train station in Newbridge on Friday evening. However, while that man was left with serious injuries his life was not in danger after being taken by ambulance for treatment at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin.

The man who was less seriously injured shared details of the incident on social media. He said he was shocked that a day out in Newbridge had ended with him trying to stem blood from his partner’s stab wounds and fearing they may prove fatal.

He said both he and his partner were “viciously attacked in a homophobic attack” adding he had been knocked to the ground and kicked repeatedly, including to the face.

The man added the attack had come to an end when one of the assailants had stabbed his partner in the leg, explaining there appeared to be four wounds.

“I’d never wish what I witnessed tonight on my worst enemy,” he said, adding the young men who attacked them had recorded the incident on video.

He confirmed gardaí were investigating the incident and he believed investigating gardaí already knew who the attackers were, expressing his confidence they would be caught.

Garda sources confirmed it was being treated as a suspected hate crime as the victims believe they were attacked because they were gay. The Irish Times understands further evidence, specifically related to the attackers’ motivation, was being sought before the crime would be formally classified as a homophobic attack.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters confirmed an attacked had occurred at Newbridge railway station at about 6.40pm on Friday.

“A man in his 20s received stab-type injuries and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” the Garda reply said.

“A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out by Garda Scenes of Crime investigators. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are continuing.”