Gardaí surrender 13 people to Polish police

Gardaí have surrendered 13 people to the Polish police at Dublin Airport on foot of European arrest warrants.

These extraditions were sought by Polish Police, known as Policja, in respect of a number of offences including sexual assault, attempted murder, fraud, extortion, assault, theft, kidnap and armed robbery.

Another person was surrendered by the Police Service of Northern Ireland to the Polish police.

Det Supt Michael J Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said the extradition highlighted the “strong international cooperation” enjoyed by the unit.

“This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, the Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service, all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice,” he added.