Gardaí stop Ford Transit and find a horse inside
Officers in Dublin find ‘quite large’ animal while dealing with vehicle insurance matter
‘Stopped your Ford Transit, there’s a horse INSIDE!’ Photograph: An Garda Síochána.
Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man after he was found to be transporting a “large horse” in the back of a van.
Officers from the Store Street Roads Policing Unit stopped the van on suspicion of having no insurance.
The Garda Traffic account tweeted an image of the van stopped for the alleged infraction and said: “It was also discovered there was quite a large horse being transported in the back!”
The driver was arrested.