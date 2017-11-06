Gardaí still searching for two missing brothers aged 5 and 2

Gardaí are still searching for two young children missing from their home in Co Limerick since last week.

Arnel Azad (5) and his brother Ayaan Azad (2) were last seen on Tuesday when they left their home on Ballintine Place, Steamboat Quay, Dock Road, Co Limerick with their father Selim Azad.

Gardaí believe Mr Azad is travelling in a black Nissan Primera registration number, 05 L1598.When the 5-year-old boy was last seen he was wearing blue and white pyjama bottoms and a white t-shirt. When the 2-year-old boy was last seen he was wearing a bright blue jumper with a circular pattern or crest on front and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has seen the brothers or who can help in locating them is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061-212400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any Garda station.