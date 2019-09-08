Gardaí start murder investigation into death of man (55) in Cork city

Gardaí have started a murder investigation after the discovery of a man’s body in a house in Cork on Saturday.

A post mortem on the 55-year-old, named locally as Paul Jones, was completed on Sunday and the results prompted detectives to upgrade their investigation to murder.

“The post mortem examination has now been completed on the body of the man in his 50s who was discovered in a house on the Bandon Road in Cork City yesterday morning, Saturday 7th September 2019,” a Garda statement said.

“For operational reasons investigating Gardaí are not releasing the details of the post mortem. A full murder investigation has now been launched.”

Gardaí renewed their appeal for information and are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road / McCurtain Villas area of Cork City between Monday September 2nd and Saturday September 7th, and to anyone who may have dash-cam footage.

Mr Jones was found dead in the single-storey house on Bandon Road in the Lough on the southside of Cork city on Saturday.

The body was found in the living area of the house and was taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital. The postmortem was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

The scene was examined by members of the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit. Enquiries are ongoing in the Lough area.

The dead man is originally from Mayfield on the northside of Cork city. His body was found by his son when he went to the house on the southside of Cork city at 11.30am on Saturday. He had been trying to phone his father for a number of days.

When the emergency services turned over the man’s body they found blood. There was no sign of a forced entry at the property.