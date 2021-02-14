Gardaí shoot and kill dog during drugs search

Gardaí have shot and killed a dog during a drugs search in Dublin city centre.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested following the incident on Sunday afternoon and is being held in Coolock Garda station.

The incident began on Sunday when a search operation was launched by local detectives at Coburg Place, Dublin 1. As part of an ongoing operation against drug-dealing in the area, gardaí from the Coolock Detective Unit had obtained a warrant to search a house.

Gardaí entered the house with the support of the Dublin Metropolitan Region Armed Support Unit (ASU).

According to a Garda statement, a dog which was in the house attacked gardaí. One of them fired their official firearm, injuring the animal. The dog received veterinary treatment “but didn’t survive the injuries sustained”, the Garda said.

The house search uncovered controlled drugs with a street value of about €5,000, the Garda said.

A Garda scenes of crime unit later attended the premises to carry out an examination. The Garda Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has also been notified in line with standard practice when a Garda firearm is used.

The arrested man is being detained for interview under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows him to be held for up to 24 houses.