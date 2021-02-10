Gardaí set up special operation in response to thefts along Dublin’s Grand Canal

Gardaí have arrested two people following a special operation in response to thefts along Dublin’s Grand Canal.

A 20-year-old man and a male youth were taken into custody on Tuesday morning after an attempted robbery near Park West.

In a statement gardaí said the foiled robbery occurred at 6.15am.

Gardaí from Ballyfermot were in situ and subsequently made the arrests nearby.

The two people arrested were taken to Clondalkin and Ballyfermot Garda stations for questioning.

Gardaí said the operation followed a number of thefts along the canal. They gave one example of an incident last Friday at approximately 7am when a man who was cycling to work was stopped and threatened by three men.

A knife was produced and the man was forced to hand over his phone and bank card. Some money was later withdrawn from his account.

Gardaí initiated the local operation in response to that incident but did not indicate whether the two cases were related.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information concerning other incidents in the area to come forward. In particular, they are seeking anyone who was in the vicinity of the Grand Canal between 6am and 7am on Monday, February 1st and Friday February, 5th.

Anyone with information can contact Ballyfermot Garda station at 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.