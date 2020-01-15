Gardaí sent to school in response to online shooting threat

An online threat that a school in Co Wicklow would be targeted in a shooting resulted in gardai being dispatched to the school.

Gardai have also begun an investigation, though nothing untoward was found at the school in Arklow.

The Irish Times understands a threat online warned there would be a shooting at the school tomorrow.

The matter was brought to the attention of teachers and the school principal contacted gardaí, resulting in an operation being put into action today.

However, despite gardaí visiting the school and conducting patrols around it, nothing sinister was found. Additional Garda resources were also expected to be focused on the school tomorrow.

“Gardaí are investigating online threats made towards an educational institution in the Arklow area that occurred today, Wednesday 15th January 2020,” gardai said in a statement in reply to queries.”

“Several patrols of the area have taken place today. Nothing suspicious detected. Investigations are continuing.”

Gardai are trying to establish who made the threats and the investigation underway was expected to continue for some time.