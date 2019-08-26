Gardaí seized more than €200k worth of drugs in separate searches at weekend

Gardaí seized more than €200,000 worth of drugs over the weekend, following a number of planned searches.

On Saturday, members of the force carried out a series of planned searches in the Naas, Kilcullen and Clane areas.

The investigations were carried out by gardaí from the Naas detective unit and Naas drug unit, assisted by local units and the regional support unit.

Officers seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €23,000, pending analysis, along with a small quantity of cocaine at one of the residences. A quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested later and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Naas Garda station.

The man has since been released without charge, and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Separately, Gardaí in Lucan executed a warrant at a house in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Sunday evening as part of an ongoing investigation into drug dealing in the capital.

During the course of the search of the house, gardaí located Diamorphine and Cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €186,000, subject to analysis, along with other drugs paraphernalia which were also seized.

One man, who is in his early 40s, was arrested and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

A spokesman for the gardaí said investigations are ongoing.