Gardaí seized almost € 2.6 million worth of drugs in three separate operations around the country on Thursday.

In Kingswood, Dublin 22, gardaí seized controlled drugs with an estimated street value of €2.5 million.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the seizure on Friday evening. He is currently being detained in Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, a garda spokesman said.

Meanwhile, members of the Longford/Roscommon divisional drugs unit seized approximately € 52,000 worth of drugs at farm lands in Longford on Thursday.

During a search of the lands in the Ballinalee area at approximately 10pm, some € 20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was found, along with € 16,000 worth of suspected cocaine, and € 16,000 worth of suspected ecstasy tablets. No arrests have been made, gardaí said.

Separately, a man in his 30s has been charged in relation to the seizure of cash and drugs, and the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Bray, Co Wicklow on Thursday.

A jeep was recovered during the incident on the Boghall Road, Bray as well as approximately € 7,000 of suspected cocaine, € 3,410 of suspected cannabis in 46 individual deal bags, and € 20,540 of suspected Alprazolam and Diazepam tablets. Approximately € 8,800 in cash was also seized and the key to the stolen jeep was recovered.

The man appeared before Bray District Court on Friday and was charged and remanded in custody. He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video link on July 24th.