Gardaí seize weapons after stopping organised fight at Dart station

Gardaí have seized a number of weapons in an operation that prevented an organised fight between two groups in north Dublin.

The fight had been due to take place at a Dart station in the Kilbarrack area on Friday. A Garda spokesman said “gardaí arrived at the scene and intercepted and dispersed a group of persons”.

The intelligence-led Garda operation, aimed at proactively tackling antisocial behaviour in the area, intervened at the scene at around 5.30pm.

As gardaí arrived and dispersed the groups a number of weapons were thrown away by individuals.

Weapons seized by gardaí included a box cutter, a screwdriver, a metal bar, and a crutch believed to be intended for use as a weapon in the planned fight.

An hour after gardaí intervened to prevent the fight, a follow-up operation led to the arrest of two male juveniles in the area.

The pair are being detained at Raheny Garda station.

“High-visibility patrols will continue in the area over the bank holiday weekend and gardaí continue to liaise closely with Irish Rail, ” a Garda spokesman said.