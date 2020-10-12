Gardaí seize ‘substantial quantity’ of alcohol after searching three ‘shebeens’

Three suspected “shebeens”, or unlicensed premises, in the midlands were searched on Friday following tip-offs from the public.

Gardaí carried out the searches at premises in counties Laois, Meath and Westmeath as part of Operation Navigation, which focuses on compliance with public health regulations by licensed premises.

Substantial quantities of alcohol were seized during the searches along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear. All of those present were identified by gardaí and no arrests were made.

Gardaí said their enquiries are ongoing and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The investigations were launched following a number of reports from the public,” a spokesman for An Garda Síochána said on Monday.

John Twomey, Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security, said the vast majority of licensed premises are complying with the public health guidelines and regulations.

“The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities. This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action,” he said.

“I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention.”

An Garda Síochána has appealed to anyone with information about the operation of illegal “shebeens” to contact their local Garda station.