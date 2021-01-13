Gardaí seize more than €102,000 worth of drugs in Co Mayo

Gardaí seized more than €102,000 worth of suspected cocaine, and cannabis herb following the search of two properties in Ballina, Co Mayo on Tuesday.

As part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal drugs, gardaí attached to the Mayo divisional drugs unit carried out searches of two premises in Ballina shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

During the course of the search of a derelict property, gardaí seized suspected cocaine valued at €70,000 and suspected cannabis herb valued at €20,000.

During the second search, which was at a house, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with a value of €9,500 and cannabis valued at €2,700.

A garda spokesman said all drugs seized will be sent for analysis to Forensic Science Ireland.

Various other items consistent with the sale and supply of drugs were also seized including a vacuum packer and weighing scales.

No arrests in relation to the seizure have been made to date, gardaí said.