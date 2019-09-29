Gardaí seize more than €100,000 of cannabis in Dublin

Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized more than €100,000 of cannabis in Ballymun, Dublin.

The men, aged 19 and 20, were travelling on a motorbike when gardaí intercepted them on waste ground in an area known locall as Seven Pitches in Dublin 11.

One of the men was carrying a box which contained 5.6kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €110,000.

Both ment were arrested and detained at Ballymun Garda station.