Gardaí seize guns, heroin, cannabis and cash in Dublin raid

Gardaí have seized two guns along with drugs valued at about €20,000, some €22,000 in cash and a watch and clothing with an estimated value of €30,000 in Dublin.

Two men, aged 26 and 32 years, were arrested at the scene of the seizure and have been taken into custody.

The search operation, which was intelligence-led and targeted those suspected of involvement in the drugs trade, took place at about 5pm on Thursday in north Dublin.

During the course of the search two firearms, including this one, were seized. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

During the course of the search a designer watch was also seized. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

An address was searched at Palmerston Hall, Dominick Street, Dublin 7, where the guns , heroin and cannabis plants were discovered.

During the course of the search drugs (heroin and cannabis plants) with an estimated street value of €22,000 (subject to analysis) were seized. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

The arrested men were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act and were being held at Mountjoy station for questioning on Thursday night.