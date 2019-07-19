Gardaí seize guns, ammunition and €1 million worth of drugs in Dublin
A firearm and ammunition were also recovered in Limerick
Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €1 million as well as guns and ammunition in Dublin.
A large quantity of cannabis, cocaine and diazepam tablets were found along with two semi-automatic .22 calibre pistols and 20 rounds of .22 ammunition during the search of a premises in the Greenhills Road area of Tallaght on Thursday.
Gardaí said the operation was an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime activity in the Dublin region.
A 49-year-old woman was arrested and is being questioned at Tallaght garda station under the provisions of section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.
Separately, gardaí seized a firearm, shell casings and ammunition during the search of a halting site in Southill, Limerick, on Wednesday.
The search was carried out in response to reports of a firearm being discharged at the site on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.