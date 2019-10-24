Gardaí seize drugs worth €200,000 during search in Co Galway

Drugs with an estimated street value of €200,000 were uncovered in Co Galway on Thursday during a Garda operation targeting organised criminal gangs in the west of Ireland.

The large haul of cannabis and cocaine was found by members of the Galway Divisional Drug Unit assisted by the Western Region Armed Support Unit and local gardaí during a planned search of a wooded area near Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

The drugs were found in containers which had been buried in the ground.

Two men were arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation and were being held at Mill Street Garda station in Galway city under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A Garda spokesperson said investigations into the discovery of the drugs were continuing.