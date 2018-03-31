Gardaí seize drugs worth €2.5 million at Dublin Port

Gardaí have seized drugs worth an estimated €2.5 million following a joint operation with customs officials at Dublin Port.

A 55-year-old non-national male was arrested as part of the operation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice ( Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

Gardaí said in a statement the seizure was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port.

The joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau on Saturday morning.

During the operation, a truck was stopped and searched. A significant quantity of cocaine, heroin and ketamine was seized. Investigations are continuing.