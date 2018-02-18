Gardaí seize counterfeit goods worth €50,000 at Fairyhouse market

Gardaí confiscated €50,000 worth of counterfeit clothes and goods being sold from stalls at Fairyhouse market in Ratoath, Co Meath, on Sunday.

The items seized in a crackdown on counterfeit trade included sports clothing, watches and designer handbags.

The authentic versions of the counterfeit items confiscated are estimated to be worth more than €300,000 in retail stores.

Counterfeit knockoffs mimicking several popular brands on sale included Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Abercrombie and Fitch, Superdry, Ted Baker, Nike, Adidas, Calvin Klein, North Face and Hollister.

Several fake Rolex watches being sold from market stalls were also confiscated as part of the operation.

No arrests were made during the operation, but a file is currently being prepared by gardaí in Ashbourne for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation was carried out by gardaí, customs officers from the Revenue Commission, and brand agents from 20 different companies whose products are commonly reproduced and sold as counterfeits.

The brand agents assisted gardaí in identifying traders selling fake products.