Gardaí seize cocaine in north Co Dublin

SARAH BURNS

Cocaine with an estimated street value of €42,000 was seized by gardaí at a house in Rush, Co Dublin, on Friday.

Cannabis worth €2,000, other drugs paraphernalia and a sum of cash were also found during the search, which was part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in north Co Dublin.

A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently being detained at Balbriggan Garda station. He can be held for up to 24 hours.