Gardaí seize cannabis worth €250,000 in Ennis and Limerick
Man in his forties arrested after searches of a car in Co Clare and a house in Limerick city
A photograph of the cannabis herb seized by gardaí. Photograph: An Garda
Gardaí have seized cannabis with an estimated value of €250,000 following the search of a car in Co Clare and a house in Limerick city.
The car was stopped a car at Latoon South, in Ennis on Friday evening and a quantity of cannabis was found as it was searched.
The driver, a man in his forties, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda station for questioning.
During a follow-up search of a house in Ballinacurra Weston in Limerick a large quantity of cannabis herb was discovered.
Gardaí said the combined value of the cannabis seized in Ennis and Limerick was approximately €250,000.