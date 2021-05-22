Gardaí seize €77,000 worth of cannabis in Roscommon

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized approximately €77,000 worth of cannabis following a search operation in Co Roscommon on Saturday.

At about 10.30am Saturday morning, Gardaí searched a residential property in Castleplunket, Co Roscommon.

During the course of the search, Gardaí discovered a sophisticated cannabis growhouse on the grounds of the property.

Cannabis growhouse. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

The value of the suspected cannabis plants recovered by Gardaí was about €56,800. Gardaí also seized approximately €20,000 of cannabis. In total €76,800 worth of cannabis is believed to have been recovered.

A man in his early 40s was arrested in relation to this seizure and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Castlerea Garda station. He can be held for up to 7 days.