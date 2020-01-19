Gardaí seize €75,000 worth on cannabis herb in Westmeath
Woman (34) detained following search of a residence in Athlone
Investigations into the seizure are ongoing. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí seized €75,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb on Saturday. The seizure took place on Saturday in Athlone.
The herb was located during a search operation of a residence in the town carried out by gardaí.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.