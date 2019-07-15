Gardaí seize €700,000 of heroin in Tallaght

Gardaí­ seized an estimated €700,000 worth of heroin from a house in west Tallaght on Sunday evening as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution in the area.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the location and will appear in Tallaght District Court to face charges related to the case.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The actual street value of the heroin is pending further analysis.