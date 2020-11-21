Gardaí seize €5 million worth of ecstasy and MDMA in Dublin

Ecstasy and MDMA worth €5 million has been seized following a search of a premises in Tallaght, west Dublin on Friday.

A search warrant was obtained and executed by gardaí and members of the Tallaght District Drugs Unit following information received.

Two large plastic barrels, which contained 76.9kg of suspected ecstasy tablets packed in bags and 8.27kg of suspected MDMA in blocks were found by gardaí, estimated to be worth €5 million.

Gardaí seized the drugs after a search in a premises in Tallght, Co Dublin.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have been made at this time but gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.