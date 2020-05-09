Gardaí seize €40,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes in Co Donegal

Some €40,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco products have been seized by gardaí in Co Donegal.

Gardaí discovered the haul of 60,000 cigarettes and several kilogrammes of tobacco during searches in the Ernedale Heights area of Ballyshannon. The operation, with officers Ballyshannon Garda station and from the armed support unit, took place on Friday night at about 8pm.

Gardaí also seized counterfeit clothing with an estimated value of €3,500.

No arrests have been made in connection with the find but gardaí and Revenue are jointly investigating.