Gardaí seize €40,000 of suspected drugs in west Dublin

Gardaí seized €40,000 of suspected drugs during a search operation in west Dublin on Friday.

Two males, one aged 24 and a juvenile, were arrested and taken to Finglas garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The search took place as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí seized cocaine and diamorphine in one location in Blanchardstown worth approximately €5,000. A further search of the area uncovered €35,000 worth of cocaine.

Investigations are ongoing.